Rescue crews search waters off Edgewater Beach for missing swimmer

By Brian Koster
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Fire Department, a Cleveland Metroparks dive team, and the United States Coast Guard are currently searching the waters off Edgewater Beach after receiving a call for two people struggling in the water Friday afternoon.

According to the Coast Guard, one of the swimmers was able to get out of the water, and they are searching for another second person.

It is not known if the person who was able to get out was injured.

This is a developing story 19 News will have more information when it is made available.

