‘This is no loss for Ohio’: Former President Trump reacts to US Rep. Gonzalez’s decision not to seek reelection

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former President Donald Trump is speaking out on an Ohio Republican United States representative’s decision not to run for reelection.

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez announced on Thursday that he will not campaign to keep his seat in 2022.

In his statement, Trump claimed that Rep. Gonzalez poorly represented his Northeast Ohio district, which includes parts of Cuyahoga, Wayne, Medina, Summit, Portage and Stark counties.

“RINO Congressman Anthony Gonzalez, who has poorly represented his district in the Great State of Ohio, has decided to quit after enduring a tremendous loss of popularity, of which he had little, since his ill-informed and otherwise very stupid impeachment vote against the sitting President of the United States, me. This is no loss for Ohio or our Country and, most importantly, we have a great candidate who was substantially leading Gonzalez in the polls, Max Miller, who I have given my Complete and Total Endorsement. Max is a tremendous person who will represent Ohio well. Good riddance to Anthony, he can now get himself a job at ratings-dead CNN or MSDNC!”

Gonzalez was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Trump for his alleged inactions during the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection,

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.