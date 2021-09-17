2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘This is no loss for Ohio’: Former President Trump reacts to US Rep. Gonzalez’s decision not to seek reelection

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio
Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio(Pool photo/The Enquirer)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former President Donald Trump is speaking out on an Ohio Republican United States representative’s decision not to run for reelection.

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez announced on Thursday that he will not campaign to keep his seat in 2022.

Read Rep. Gonzalez's full statement regarding his decision

In his statement, Trump claimed that Rep. Gonzalez poorly represented his Northeast Ohio district, which includes parts of Cuyahoga, Wayne, Medina, Summit, Portage and Stark counties.

Gonzalez was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Trump for his alleged inactions during the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection,

