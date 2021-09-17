University Hospitals unit provides long-haulers treatment to children recovering from COVID-19
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The University Hospitals health care system provides treatment options to a unique group of recovering COVID-19 patients.
Dr. Amy Edwards, with UH, discussed the hospital system’s COVID-19 care unit specifically for children with long-haul symptoms during an interview with 19 News on Friday.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.