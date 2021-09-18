5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns host Houston Sunday in their first game with a full stadium since the COVID-19 pandemic, and Tailgate 19 has you covered with the most popular pregame show in town.

Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Josh Cribbs and Eric Metcalf.

Baillie Burmaster and Gabriella Kreuz also provide live reports from the stadium.

The guys will discuss:

* The injuries to the Browns offensive line and the impact on the running game

* How the team should handle Baker Mayfield’s contract negotiations

* Jadeveon Clowney facing his former team

* The emergence of rookie receiver Anthony Schwartz

* How much coaches should criticize players in public?

Tailgate 19 kicks off at 11 a.m. live on Cleveland 19.

The game is at 1 p.m., followed by a live 5th Quarter on CW 43.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.