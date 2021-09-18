2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski during the first half of an NFL football game...
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept.12, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns host Houston Sunday in their first game with a full stadium since the COVID-19 pandemic, and Tailgate 19 has you covered with the most popular pregame show in town.

Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Josh Cribbs and Eric Metcalf.

Baillie Burmaster and Gabriella Kreuz also provide live reports from the stadium.

The guys will discuss:

* The injuries to the Browns offensive line and the impact on the running game

* How the team should handle Baker Mayfield’s contract negotiations

* Jadeveon Clowney facing his former team

* The emergence of rookie receiver Anthony Schwartz

* How much coaches should criticize players in public?

Tailgate 19 kicks off at 11 a.m. live on Cleveland 19.

The game is at 1 p.m., followed by a live 5th Quarter on CW 43.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

Overtime: 9-16-2021
OVERTIME 9-16-2021: Browns, Texans game preview
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) scores as teammate Austin Hooper (81) celebrates...
Bettor places $150,000 wager on Cleveland Browns with chance for payout of over $1 million
Crews put finishing touches on First Energy Stadium in preparation for Browns home opener on...
New Browns season, new twists for fans at FirstEnergy Stadium
Cleveland Browns and First Energy Stadium. Jan. 29, 2021
Ohio lawmakers call for removal of FirstEnergy name on Cleveland football stadium