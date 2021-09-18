2 Strong 4 Bullies
Advertisement

Aldi, Starbucks and more opening next year in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood(Source: West Park Kamm's Neighborhood Development via Facebook)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The former Kmart in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood will soon be home to a Burlington, Ross Dress For Less and Big Lots.

Aldi Supermarket, Popeyes and Starbucks will also open locations in the shopping plaza, located on the corner of Lorain Avenue and W. 150th Street.

The announcement was made Friday by West Park Kamm’s Neighborhood Development (WPKND.)

In addition to those six businesses, WPKND said 8,500 square feet will be available for three to five local tenants.

WPKND said on its website that construction will begin in coming weeks, with the goal of opening by late fall of 2022.

Click here for a sneak peak of the future shopping plaza.

