East Side intersection closed after USPS truck overturns
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking the public to avoid the area of East 30th Street and Woodland Avenue.
A United States Postal Service truck overturned around 4 p.m., according to Cleveland police.
East 30th Street is closed north of Woodland.
It was not immediately known whether other vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.
