East Side intersection closed after USPS truck overturns

(FOX19 NOW)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking the public to avoid the area of East 30th Street and Woodland Avenue.

A United States Postal Service truck overturned around 4 p.m., according to Cleveland police.

East 30th Street is closed north of Woodland.

It was not immediately known whether other vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

