Euclid detectives need to identify men involved in Sunoco gunfire incident
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police said the detective bureau needs the community’s help with identifying the men involved in a gunfire incident at the Sunoco gas station on East 222nd Street.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Euclid Police Department:
Call the Euclid Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505 and reference report #21-05458 if you recognize them or have any other information on this incident.
