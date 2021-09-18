2 Strong 4 Bullies
Euclid detectives need to identify men involved in Sunoco gunfire incident

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police said the detective bureau needs the community’s help with identifying the men involved in a gunfire incident at the Sunoco gas station on East 222nd Street.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Euclid Police Department:

Caption

Call the Euclid Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505 and reference report #21-05458 if you recognize them or have any other information on this incident.

