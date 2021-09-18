2 Strong 4 Bullies
At least 1 severely injured after motorcycle crash on I-480 west near I-77

(WTAP)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At least one person was seriously injured Saturday afternoon after a car and a motorcycle were involved in a crash on I-480 near I-77.

The crash occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. on I-480 westbound just before the Valleyview Bridge, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The highway is open.

Additional details were not immediately available.

