At least 1 severely injured after motorcycle crash on I-480 west near I-77
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At least one person was seriously injured Saturday afternoon after a car and a motorcycle were involved in a crash on I-480 near I-77.
The crash occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. on I-480 westbound just before the Valleyview Bridge, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The highway is open.
Additional details were not immediately available.
