Lung Association, Cleveland Clinic join forces for annual Lung Force Walk
By Syeda Abbas
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lung Association and the Cleveland Clinic joined forces Saturday morning for the annual Lung Force Walk at the Great Lake Science Center.

Arttina Lavender told 19 News that she walked because she sees people daily who are battling lung disease.

Lavender works as an administrative program coordinator for the Cleveland Clinic. She urged that people get regular health screenings, which were offered at the walk for free.

“They shouldn’t be struggling. If they come in and get checked, majority of the times you can be saved before it gets so bad,” Lavender said of those who may be suffering from lung disease.

Cleveland Clinic Dr. Andre Smith unveiled the Multicultural Lung Health Center at the walk.

It’s designed to help minorities and the underserved, especially during the pandemic.

“[COVID-19] impacted communities of color and minority communities in greater proportions than the rest of the country. We’ve seen statistics where they’ve had higher deaths, higher case rates,” Dr. Smith said.

Kim Covey, executive director of the local American Lung Association chapter, said she wants everyone to do what they can to get involved.

“Everybody has lungs, and lungs affect everybody. If you can’t breathe, nothing else matters,” Covey said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

