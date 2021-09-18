Man fatally shot while pushing stranger’s broken-down car on Cleveland’s East Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An apparent good samaritan is dead after helping another man push his broken-down car in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

The man was shot after offering to help another man whose car had overheated in the area of East 121st Street and Kinsman Road around 11 p.m. Friday, according to a Cleveland police media release.

The driver of the car got into the vehicle to steer and the good samaritan began pushing, the release said.

The driver said he heard shots once the pair arrived in the 3400 block of East 121 Street, police say.

The driver ducked for cover and then ran inside a house.

He was not injured, the release said.

The good samaritan was discovered in the driveway when another victim came outside, according to the release.

Police initially responded to the area after the Shotspotter system alerted them to shots fired in the area.

A short time later, they received a report that a man had been shot outside 3404 East 121 Street.

Officers performed first aid on the good samaritan found in the driveway until medics could arrive, according to police.

But he died at the scene.

He has not been identified.

Bullets also struck the exterior of a nearby home while a resident was inside watching television.

Police said that resident was not injured.

Police are asking that anyone with information contact homicide investigators at 216-623-5464.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

A reward of up to $5,000.00 may be available.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.