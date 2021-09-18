2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man wanted for First Federal Bank of Ohio robbery in Perkins Township

Source: Perkins Township Police(Perkins Township Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Perkins Township Police urge the community to come forward with information that could bring the man who robbed First Federal Bank of Ohio to justice.

Officers received two panic alarms from the bank at 5502 Milan Road at approximately 9:19 a.m. on Sept. 17, PTPD said.

When they arrived, police said employees confirmed the bank was robbed, according to PTPD.

PTPD described the suspect as a man wearing a dress, head covering, and dark sunglasses.

The suspect walked off in an unknown direction, PTPD said.

No photos of the suspect were shared by police.

Call Det. Alexander at 419-627-0824 ext. 6006 with any information on this robbery.

Tips can be reported anonymously.

