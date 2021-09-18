Northeast Ohio weather: Nice final weekend of summer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This morning’s patchy fog will give way to mainly sunny skies as highs top out in the upper 70s.

Areas of fog will develop overnight as lows slip into the mid to upper 50s.

A little spotty fog on Sunday morning will be replaced by sunshine as temperatures approach 80.

Clouds will be on the increase Sunday night as lows bottom out in the upper 50s.

Monday will feature variable skies with the risk of afternoon rain and highs in the mid 80s.

Periods of showers on Tuesday will allow highs around 80.

