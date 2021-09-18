Ohio Missing Person’s Day: Help available for families with missing loved ones at Cleveland event
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today, Sept. 18, is Ohio Missing Persons Day, a day started to highlight Ohioans who are missing.
At an event hosted by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults — one survivor helped shed a light, Gina DeJesus.
The event is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pivot Center in Cleveland.
A candlelight vigil for the missing will take place at 1:30 p.m.
It’s happening on Seymour Avenue in the vacant lot where DeJesus was held captive for more than nine years.
According to a flyer from Ohio BCI, the event will offer services to families with missing loved ones, including:
- DNA collection from families of the missing for Project LINK
- Opportunities to ask law enforcement and the coroner’s office for assistance on cases
- Facial reconstructions of unidentified persons
- Crisis support for families of missing persons
- Information of human trafficking
- Child fingerprint cards
Click here for a list of missing Ohioans from the Ohio Attorney General and National Crime Information Center.
