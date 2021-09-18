Ohio Missing Person’s Day: Help available for families with missing loved ones at Cleveland event

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today, Sept. 18, is Ohio Missing Persons Day, a day started to highlight Ohioans who are missing.

At an event hosted by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults — one survivor helped shed a light, Gina DeJesus.

The event is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pivot Center in Cleveland.

A candlelight vigil for the missing will take place at 1:30 p.m.

It’s happening on Seymour Avenue in the vacant lot where DeJesus was held captive for more than nine years.

According to a flyer from Ohio BCI, the event will offer services to families with missing loved ones, including:

DNA collection from families of the missing for Project LINK

Opportunities to ask law enforcement and the coroner’s office for assistance on cases

Facial reconstructions of unidentified persons

Crisis support for families of missing persons

Information of human trafficking

Child fingerprint cards

Click here for a list of missing Ohioans from the Ohio Attorney General and National Crime Information Center.

