2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio Missing Person’s Day: Help available for families with missing loved ones at Cleveland event

Ohio Missing Persons Day seeks to highlight Ohioans who are missing.
Ohio Missing Persons Day seeks to highlight Ohioans who are missing.(Source: WOIO)
By Sia Nyorkor and Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today, Sept. 18, is Ohio Missing Persons Day, a day started to highlight Ohioans who are missing.

At an event hosted by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults — one survivor helped shed a light, Gina DeJesus.

The event is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pivot Center in Cleveland.

A candlelight vigil for the missing will take place at 1:30 p.m.

It’s happening on Seymour Avenue in the vacant lot where DeJesus was held captive for more than nine years.

According to a flyer from Ohio BCI, the event will offer services to families with missing loved ones, including:

  • DNA collection from families of the missing for Project LINK
  • Opportunities to ask law enforcement and the coroner’s office for assistance on cases
  • Facial reconstructions of unidentified persons
  • Crisis support for families of missing persons
  • Information of human trafficking
  • Child fingerprint cards

Click here for a list of missing Ohioans from the Ohio Attorney General and National Crime Information Center.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

Green Field Farms Dairy issued a voluntary recall Friday for some units of its whole chocolate...
Ohio dairy farm issues recall for chocolate milk
Swensons is coming to Brooklyn
Swensons is coming to Brooklyn
19 First Alert Forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Nice final weekend of summer
Rescue crews search for missing swimmer
Woman drowns at Edgewater Beach Friday