Police confirm threat rumors at Brunswick High School are fake

Brunswick Police (Source: WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Brunswick Police confirmed the department was “made aware of an unsubstantiated threat at Brunswick High School” on Sept. 17.

According to police, “the source of the threat was determined to be a ‘news’ story generator website which allows the user to create a misleading or fictitious headline.”

The fake story was then shared on social media platforms, which furthered the threat rumors, police said.

Police said the department’s school resource officer was at the high school and confirmed there was no specific or credible threat at this time.

Additional officers were also assigned to conduct checks of the high school grounds, according to police.

