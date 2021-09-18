Suspect smashes Boost Mobile window with brick, steals phone cases in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police urge the community to come forward and identify the suspect who broke into Boost Mobile and stole multiple phone cases.

The suspect got in by using a brick to smash the side glass window of the store located at 6501 Lorain Ave. at 2 a.m. on Sept. 10, according to police.

Police said the suspect ran off and headed north on West 67th Street.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 if you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this crime.

Cleveland Police said this same Boost Mobile location was broken into just eight days prior by a suspect who stole cash and cell phones on Sept. 2.

