Swensons is coming to Brooklyn

By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - Swensons recently broke ground on a new location in Brooklyn.

The Akron-based burger joint will celebrate the start of construction Tuesday with a Food Truck Cookout.

It’s happening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 7414 Brookpark Road, the future home of the Brooklyn location.

The first 100 guests will receive a free Galley Boy.

Standard menu items will be sold as well, according to a news release.

The Brooklyn restaurant marks the sixth location in Cleveland for the local chain.

Swensons expects to finish construction there this winter, according to the release.

An opening date hasn’t been announced.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

