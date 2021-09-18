Unidentified man dies after being found shot inside RTA bus stop, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An unidentified man died early Saturday morning after being found shot inside an RTA bus stop.

Cleveland police said officers found him around 3:35 a.m. near the intersection of W. 28th Street and Washington Avenue.

EMS took the man to MetroHealth, where police say he later died.

There are no arrests as of Saturday afternoon, according to Cleveland police.

If you have information about this homicide, call Cleveland police at 216-623-5464.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

A reward up to $5,000 may be available, Cleveland police said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.