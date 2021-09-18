Westlake Police find multiple public safety uses for the department’s drone

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake Police have found multiple uses for the three drones the department has purchased and they are proving much more valuable than simply being used in the search for criminals.

That is not to diminish the drone as a valuable asset as an eye in the sky that can help lead officers on the ground to a fleeing suspect... but, consider the drone’s role in helping to find a missing child or an endangered adult who has wandered away.

Officer Jason Carman is one of two Westlake officers who have licenses to fly the department’s drones.

“The quick deployment of that drone to that area where the kid walked away from of the adult walked away from and getting the drone up in a search pattern allows for another set of eyes up above looking down,” Carman said.

The drone’s have proved valuable in accident investigations and crime scene investigations and the video from the drone’s cameras have proved valuable when officers are required to testify in court.

The drones have proved valuable in accident investigations and crime scene investigations and the video from the drone’s cameras has proved valuable when officers are required to testify in court.

While providing a public safety asset, the drones at times can also provide an added level of safety for officers.

Consider a situation where there may be an armed intruder in a building or a school or a situation where police may be unsure what is lurking inside, the department has mini drone’s that can fly inside and clear a building room by room, keeping officers safe.

“We can take that drone and enter a building and that drone can look around corners and go down hallways and we can clear the area first before having to stick a patrolman in there,” Carman said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.