2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Westlake Police find multiple public safety uses for the department’s drone

Westlake police finding multiple uses for the department drones
Westlake police finding multiple uses for the department drones(Source: 19 News)
By Brian Duffy
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake Police have found multiple uses for the three drones the department has purchased and they are proving much more valuable than simply being used in the search for criminals.

That is not to diminish the drone as a valuable asset as an eye in the sky that can help lead officers on the ground to a fleeing suspect... but, consider the drone’s role in helping to find a missing child or an endangered adult who has wandered away.

Officer Jason Carman is one of two Westlake officers who have licenses to fly the department’s drones.

“The quick deployment of that drone to that area where the kid walked away from of the adult walked away from and getting the drone up in a search pattern allows for another set of eyes up above looking down,” Carman said.

The drone’s have proved valuable in accident investigations and crime scene investigations and the video from the drone’s cameras have proved valuable when officers are required to testify in court.

The drones have proved valuable in accident investigations and crime scene investigations and the video from the drone’s cameras has proved valuable when officers are required to testify in court.

While providing a public safety asset, the drones at times can also provide an added level of safety for officers.

Consider a situation where there may be an armed intruder in a building or a school or a situation where police may be unsure what is lurking inside, the department has mini drone’s that can fly inside and clear a building room by room, keeping officers safe.

“We can take that drone and enter a building and that drone can look around corners and go down hallways and we can clear the area first before having to stick a patrolman in there,” Carman said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

A Stark County assistant prosecutor was arrested after having an argument with a Walmart...
Stark County assistant prosecutor arrested after argument with Walmart employee over $1 drink koozie
Stark County assistant prosecutor arrested after argument with Walmart employee over $1 drink...
Stark County assistant prosecutor arrested after argument with Walmart employee over $1 drink koozie
Summit County Prosecutor investigates whether Hudson classroom material is ‘sexually explicit’
Summit County Prosecutor investigates whether Hudson classroom material is ‘sexually explicit’
Charisse Shahseen
Endangered 57-year-old woman missing from Cleveland