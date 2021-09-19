2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 dead, 2 injured after shots fired during fight in Akron

Akron Police
Akron Police
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police say an 18-year-old woman was killed early Sunday morning in a shooting that injured two men as well.

According to a news release from Akron police, preliminary information suggests that gunfire erupted during a street fight.

Akron police said investigators are working to learn more and identify the suspect(s). No arrests have been made as of Sunday morning.

Officers were flagged down around 1:20 a.m. about a person waving a gun near Kling and Wheeler streets, according to the release.

When officers got there, they found three shooting victims, Akron police said.

The 18-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity was not released.

EMS took a 25-year-old man Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital, where police said he remains hospitalized in critical condition.

A 22-year-old man was taken by EMS to Summa Health Akron City Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Akron police said a handgun was recovered near the scene as well as other evidence.

If you have information about this fatal shooting, contact any of the numbers listed below. Callers can remain anonymous.

Akron Police Department Detective Bureau: 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip

Summit County Crimestoppers: 330-434-COPS

Text a tip to TIPSCO at 274637.

