16-year-old boy fatally shot on Canton’s northeast side

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old is dead after a shooting in Canton Saturday evening.

Canton police say they were called to the 400 block of WC Henderson N.E. on the report of a shooting shortly before 5 p.m., according to a police media release.

Near the scene, officers found an unoccupied grey Ford Fusion in the roadway on 4th Street NE with gunshot damage, according to police.

Witnesses told people that three males ran from the vehicle.

Nearby, the police found one of the vehicle’s occupants lying in the grass near 407 WC Henderson NE.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, had been shot in the chest, the release said.

Medics transported him to the Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital where he died.

Witnesses told police that a red or maroon minivan was chasing and shooting at the Ford Fusion before fleeing the area at high speeds, according to the release.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144.

Tipsters can remain anonymous through Tip411 or the Stark County Crimestoppers.

You can sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police

