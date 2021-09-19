Texans respond to tie the game, 7-7

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Turnovers a momentum changer early in this game. Brown’s quarterback connected with Donovan Peoples-Jones who caught it before fumbling and the ball is recovered by former Brown Christian Kirksey.

The Texans respond as Tyrod Taylor hits Phillip Lindsay for the 22-yard touchdown. Browns and Texans tied, 7-7 with under six to go in the first.

On the second play of the game, receiver Jarvis Landry left the game with a knee injury. He is questionable to return.

After a muffed punt for the Texans gave the Browns the ball back, Andy Janovich punches in the 1-yard touchdown and the Browns lead 7-0 early in the first.

The Cleveland Browns are set to kickoff against the Houston Texans in the home opener as they look for their first win of the season.

