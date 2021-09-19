2 Strong 4 Bullies
Texans respond to tie the game, 7-7

Live blog of the game
FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Cleveland. Cleveland’s star running back has partnered with a charity close to his heart with the launch of “Chubb Crunch,” a cereal being gobbled up by Browns fans in record numbers. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)(David Dermer | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Turnovers a momentum changer early in this game. Brown’s quarterback connected with Donovan Peoples-Jones who caught it before fumbling and the ball is recovered by former Brown Christian Kirksey.

The Texans respond as Tyrod Taylor hits Phillip Lindsay for the 22-yard touchdown. Browns and Texans tied, 7-7 with under six to go in the first.

On the second play of the game, receiver Jarvis Landry left the game with a knee injury. He is questionable to return.

After a muffed punt for the Texans gave the Browns the ball back, Andy Janovich punches in the 1-yard touchdown and the Browns lead 7-0 early in the first.

The Cleveland Browns are set to kickoff against the Houston Texans in the home opener as they look for their first win of the season.

The game is at 1 p.m. on CBS 19, followed by 5th Quarter on CW 43.

Check back for live updates as the game heats up.

