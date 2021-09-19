East Cleveland police chase terminated when speeds reach 90 MPH

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland police chase was terminated Sunday morning for high speeds.

The pursuit started around 8:15 a.m. on Euclid Avenue, according to a report from East Cleveland police.

Officers were following a car listed stolen out of Cleveland, the report said.

Speeds reached 90 MPH about three minutes into the pursuit, according to the report. That’s when the chase was terminated by a supervisor, the East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner told 19 News.

“The pursuit was terminated because speeds went over 90 MPH. We gauge each pursuit for what the level of the purported crime is compared to the potential risk to officers and the public,” Gardner said in an email.

He said the supervisor felt it was unsafe due to the speed and level of traffic.

The report said East Cleveland police notified Cleveland police about the incident.

