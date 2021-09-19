Muni Lot filled with fans for Cleveland Browns home opener

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns fans made their presence known Sunday morning at the Muni Lot in anticipation of the 2021 home opener.

People were camped out, packing the space to make sure they had the chance to get rowdy responsibly.

Michele Moneypenny said she’s ready to safely have a blast.

“Obviously we have some social distancing going on, we’re outside. If you feel like you need to wear a mask, that’s fine. I think everything is safe, and everyone is having a good time,” Moneypenny said.

Rodney Suggs said today’s tailgate is something that fans needed.

“Everybody’s gotten tired of this pandemic. So everybody’s really proactive rather than reactive,” Suggs said.

Suggs said the city of Cleveland has done their best in balancing both fun and safety.

“I’ve gotten vaccinated, so I feel safe,” he told 19 News.

