Northeast Ohio weather: Great football Sunday before rain early next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A little spotty fog this morning will be replaced by sunshine as temperatures peak in the low 80s.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight as lows bottom out in the mid 60s.

Monday will feature variable skies with the slight risk of a stray, late afternoon shower and highs in the mid 80s.

Periods of showers on Tuesday will allow highs only approaching 80.

Wednesday will be rainy as well with highs only in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.