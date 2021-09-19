Platform Beer tips hat to Cleveland Browns with limited edition Muni hazy IPA
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Platform Beer Co. is bringing back their Muni hazy IPA in a limited edition 75th anniversary can.
Muni is the official craft beer of the Cleveland Browns, which is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the franchise, according to a Platform Beer media release.
Muni is lighter-bodied, smooth and citrusy with 4.9% alcohol by volume, the company said.
“The response from Muni last year was incredible! Expectations for year two are high, just like those for the Brownies,” said Paul Benner, a Platform co-founder.
