Solon police release video of suspected porch pirate
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police have released a video of a person they say is suspected of stealing an item from a front porch in the Creekside / Windyhill area Sunday morning.
Police recovered the stolen item a short time later, according to a Solon police Facebook post.
The department asks anyone with information on the suspect’s identity to contact Solon police.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.