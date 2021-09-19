Solon police release video of suspected porch pirate

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police have released a video of a person they say is suspected of stealing an item from a front porch in the Creekside / Windyhill area Sunday morning.

Police recovered the stolen item a short time later, according to a Solon police Facebook post.

The department asks anyone with information on the suspect’s identity to contact Solon police.

