2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Solon police release video of suspected porch pirate

Solon police have released video of a suspected porch pirate.
Solon police have released video of a suspected porch pirate.(Solon police)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police have released a video of a person they say is suspected of stealing an item from a front porch in the Creekside / Windyhill area Sunday morning.

Police recovered the stolen item a short time later, according to a Solon police Facebook post.

The department asks anyone with information on the suspect’s identity to contact Solon police.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured

Latest News

East Cleveland police cruiser
East Cleveland police chase terminated when speeds reach 90 MPH
Browns Fans at the Muni lot
Muni Lot filled with fans for Cleveland Browns home opener
Akron Police
1 dead, 2 injured after shots fired during fight in Akron
1 killed in fiery plane crash at Wadsworth Municipal Airport
1 killed in fiery plane crash at Wadsworth Municipal Airport