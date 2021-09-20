2 Strong 4 Bullies
12-year-old shot outside East Side recreation center

(WDBJ7)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12-year-old child was shot near an East Side recreation center Sunday evening.

The child was taken to MetroHealth in critical condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

The shooting occurred shortly after 8 p.m. near the Lonnie Burton Recreation Center at the corner of East 46th Street and Outhwaite Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

