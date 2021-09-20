19 First Alert Weather Day: Widespread heavy rain on Wednesday; major cool down by mid-week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fall begins on Wednesday, and like clockwork, our first big Autumn cold front will sweep through on the same day.

This front will bring us widespread rain, which will be heavy at times.

The rain will begin late Tuesday night and will continue through Wednesday evening.

A few lingering showers are possible on Thursday morning.

Areas downwind of Lake Erie may even experience a few rain showers Thursday afternoon.

Not only will Wednesday be wet, but it will be windy, too.

Winds may gust as high as 35 mph.

Behind the front, temperatures will plummet.

Highs will only top out in the 60s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

We’ll warm up to near 70 degrees this weekend.

Nights will be chilly during this period, with overnight lows in the 40s Thursday night and Saturday night.

In the meantime, enjoy one last warm day (at least for now) on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.