69-year-old woman shoots, kills home intruder in North Olmsted

A North Olmsted police car.
A North Olmsted police car.
By Steph Krane
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old woman was killed after she forced her way into a home, fought with the 72-year-old homeowner, and was shot by a 69-year-old woman who lived there, according to police.

Around 10:55 p.m. Sunday, the woman broke into the home on Mastick Road in North Olmsted.

She then fought with one of the elderly owners of the home.

That’s when the 69-year-old woman resident shot a gun, hitting the intruder on the right side of her abdomen.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she died from the gunshot.

The homeowners told North Olmsted police they do not know the woman who broke into their home.

Police are investigating.

