Berea 18-year-old shot, killed near University of Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Medical Examiner said the University of Akron student shot and killed early Sunday morning has been identified as Maya Noelle McFetridge, 18, of Berea.

Akron police said McFetridge was in the area of Kling and Wheeler Streets around 1:22 a.m. when a large fight broke out.

According to police, during the fight an unknown suspect began shooting, hitting McFetridge and two others.

McFetridge was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old man was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital in critical condition.

And, a 22-year-old man was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital in stable condition.

There are no arrests.

If you have information, call any of the numbers listed below. Callers can remain anonymous.

Akron Police Department Detective Bureau: 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip

Summit County Crimestoppers: 330-434-COPS

Text a tip to TIPSCO at 274637.

