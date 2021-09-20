City council releases statement as investigation for shooting death of Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson continues

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 24-year-old known grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson was found shot to death on the city’s East side late Sunday night, according to authorities.

Police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim of the fatal shooting as Frank Q. Jackson.

Officers responded to the shooting near the intersection of East 70th Street and Sidaway Avenue.

Law enforcement sources told 19 News that Jackson was dropped off near the intersection just after 9 p.m. An unknown suspect then reportedly approached Jackson and shot him multiple times.

The mayor’s grandson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both Mayor Jackson and Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams joined the large police presence at the scene for several hours as detectives investigated and collected evidence.

I talked very briefly with Chief Williams. He said “It is not my place to comment at this time. There will be a release in the morning.” pic.twitter.com/hUSy3D2fVx — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) September 20, 2021

As of mid-Monday morning, a suspect description was not available.

Police told 19 News that Chief Williams, Mayor Jackson and his office, as well as other investigators are meeting internally on Monday morning to discuss the case.

The Cleveland City Council released the following statement:

“We offer our deepest sympathies to Mayor Frank G. Jackson and his family for the death of his 24-year-old grandson Frank Q. Jackson last night.

Cleveland Police are investigating, and we believe the person or persons responsible will be apprehended and brought to justice.”

Anyone with information about the homicide investigation can call detectives at 216-623-5464. A $5,000 reward is being offered in the case.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.

