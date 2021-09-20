Cleveland man waiting to stand trial for 1987 murder, dies while out on bond

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man waiting to stand trial for the 1987 murder of a 17-year-old Garfield Heights girl, has died while out on bond.

James Zastawnik was arrested in May of 2020 for the murder of Barbara Blatnik.

Barbara Blatnik was found murdered on Dec. 20, 1987.

Her nude body was found on Dec. 20, 1987 in a wooded area on O’Neil Road near Blossom Music Center.

Cuyahoga Falls police said her injuries were consistent with being strangled.

According to police, Blatnik was last seen alive the night before, when she was dropped off by a friend at the corner of Warner Road and Grand Division in Garfield Heights.

Police said Zastawnik was linked to the crime through new evidence that was provided through advancement in DNA technology.

