Cleveland mayor’s grandson fatally shot on East Side, sources say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police responded enforce to a possible shooting in the Garden Valley complex in the Kinsman neighborhood Sunday evening.

The victim was Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson, law enforcement and community sources confirmed.

He was fatally shot, sources said.

Emergency personnel was called to the area of the intersection of Anita Kennedy and Sidaway avenues shortly before 9:15 p.m. on reports of a possible shooting, according to Cleveland EMS.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and Chief of Police Calvin Williams were both on scene around 10:30 p.m. along with a sizeable number of police officers and other officials.

Williams said that authorities would release a statement shortly, adding that it was not his place to discuss the matter.

The Cleveland police spokesperson did not respond to calls for information.

