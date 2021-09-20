2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland mayor’s grandson fatally shot on East Side, sources say

By Stephanie Czekalinski and Michelle Nicks
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police responded enforce to a possible shooting in the Garden Valley complex in the Kinsman neighborhood Sunday evening.

The victim was Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson, law enforcement and community sources confirmed.

He was fatally shot, sources said.

Emergency personnel was called to the area of the intersection of Anita Kennedy and Sidaway avenues shortly before 9:15 p.m. on reports of a possible shooting, according to Cleveland EMS.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and Chief of Police Calvin Williams were both on scene around 10:30 p.m. along with a sizeable number of police officers and other officials.

Williams said that authorities would release a statement shortly, adding that it was not his place to discuss the matter.

The Cleveland police spokesperson did not respond to calls for information.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured

Latest News

12-year-old shot outside East Side recreation center
19 First Alert Forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Tracking a warm start to the week
16-year-old boy fatally shot on Canton’s northeast side
Solon police have released video of a suspected porch pirate.
Solon police release video of suspected porch pirate