DEA, U.S. Marshals looking for accused drug dealer in the Cleveland area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There is a reward being offered for information leading to the capture of a man wanted for dealing drugs in Cleveland and also for violating parole.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said James Dailey, 33, is accused of selling cocaine, heroin, fenanyl and methamphetamine.

Dailey’s last known address is near the 3800 block of W. 33rd Street in Cleveland.

U.S. Marshals said Dailey should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

You can also send a web tip to: http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

