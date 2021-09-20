Driver carjacked at Akron gas station

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 59-year-old man was carjacked while standing at a gas pump at the Gas & Save in the 800 block of W. Exchange Street Sunday afternoon.

Akron police said the victim pulled into the gas station around 5 p.m.

As he was at the gas pump, the suspect pushed him to the ground, jumped into the victim’s 1999 gold Ford Ranger and drove away.

The suspect is only described as an adult man with a ponytail and beard.

The Ford Ranger has a temporary Ohio tag of L009961.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

