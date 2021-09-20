Endangered 18-year-old Elyria woman missing since Sept. 19
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police are asking the community to help find endangered 18-year-old Natalee Dale after she went missing on Sunday.
Dale was last seen in the area of 1200 Foster Ave, around 3 p.m. on Sept. 19.
She was described by police as approximately 5′5″ tall, 150 pounds, with short black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, and black-framed glasses.
Call Det. Conway at 440-326-1205 or email rconway@cityofelyria.org and reference case #21-24593 if you see her or know where she may be.
