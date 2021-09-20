2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Endangered 18-year-old Elyria woman missing since Sept. 19

Natalee Dale
Natalee Dale(Elyria Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police are asking the community to help find endangered 18-year-old Natalee Dale after she went missing on Sunday.

Dale was last seen in the area of 1200 Foster Ave, around 3 p.m. on Sept. 19.

She was described by police as approximately 5′5″ tall, 150 pounds, with short black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, and black-framed glasses.

Call Det. Conway at 440-326-1205 or email rconway@cityofelyria.org and reference case #21-24593 if you see her or know where she may be.

Natalee Dale
Natalee Dale(Elyria Police)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East side
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

19 First Alert Weather Day: Fall arrives with cooler air, heavy rain by Wednesday
19 First Alert Weather Day: Widespread heavy rain on Wednesday; major cool down by mid-week
Berea 18-year-old shot, killed near University of Akron
Berea 18-year-old shot, killed near University of Akron
TSA finds 2 guns in carry-on luggage at Cleveland Hopkins airport in less than a week
Closing arguments begin in arson trial for Stanley Ford, the Akron man accused of killing 9...
Closing arguments begin in arson trial for Stanley Ford, the Akron man accused of killing 9 people