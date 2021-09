CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month their will be a FREE movie screening of “In The Heights” at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 7 PM.

The event is FREE but everyone will need a ticket to enter the building. To get your tickets visit: www.rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com/intheheights

