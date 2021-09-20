I-90 east closed in Bratenahl due to fatal crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities responded to the scene of a deadly crash on I-90 eastbound in Bratenahl.

#Traffic Alert I-90 eastbound at Eddy Rd. is closed due to a crash. Avoid the area and check OHGO for updates. pic.twitter.com/rebNlti4ZJ — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) September 20, 2021

The crash was first reported on the interstate at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash. At least one person has died as a result of the incident, but it’s unclear if there are any additional injuries at this time.

Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were on scene to divert traffic at the exit ramp.

This is a developing story.

