I-90 east closed in Bratenahl due to fatal crash

I-90 crash scene
I-90 crash scene(Source: ODOT)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities responded to the scene of a deadly crash on I-90 eastbound in Bratenahl.

The crash was first reported on the interstate at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash. At least one person has died as a result of the incident, but it’s unclear if there are any additional injuries at this time.

Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were on scene to divert traffic at the exit ramp.

This is a developing story.

