Man on trial for 2020 double murder in Concord Township

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Blake Sargi is facing charges of aggravated murder, murder, and aggravated robbery for a double murder in Concord Township that happened in January 2020.

Opening arguments happened Monday in court. The defense said that Sargi was defending himself. The prosecutor argued that it was intentional.

Police said Sargi killed Heavenly Goddess Murphy-Jackson and William Larondez Jackson Jr.

“Got offers from the University of West Virginia to go play there where he wanted to go become a doctor. All this changed when he incurred a number of serious injuries while playing sports,” said defense attorney Angelo Lonardo.

The defense then explained how Sargi’s sports injuries led to a pain killer addiction. The defense then suggested that this was a drug deal gone bad, and Sargi was simply defending himself.

“He gets in the car, yes he has a gun. Why does he have a gun? I told you he knew this guy to be a dangerous guy,” said Lonardo.

The prosecutor fired back and explained these murders had nothing to do with self-defense.

“On January 4th of 2020, the defendant out of money, addicted to pain pills, desperate for pain pills that he had run out of on that date and having run out of all options decided that he would steal from them if he had to, he would rob for them if he had too, and he would kill for them if he had too,” said prosecutor Jenny Azouri.

