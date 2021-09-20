Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-480 in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 58-year-old Cleveland man was killed after he crashed his motorcycle into the back of a car on I-480 Eastbound Saturday afternoon.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said David Dragich hit a Ford Mustang which was stopped in traffic just west of the Valley View Bridge around 4:24 p.m.

Dragich was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers said he was not wearing a helmet.

The 17-year-old driver of the Mustang and his two 17-year-old female passengers were not injured.

Dragich is the 91st person killed and the 19th motorcycle-related fatality on Cuyahoga County roads this year.

