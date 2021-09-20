2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio parents of Maxton Soviak reportedly tried to adopt Afghan child US Navy sailor was seen holding before death

Kip and Rachel Soviak, parents of Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak, are escorted to their seats...
Kip and Rachel Soviak, parents of Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak, are escorted to their seats before the funeral of their son at Edison High School Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Milan, Ohio. Maxton was one of 13 U.S. troops killed in a suicide bombing at Afghanistan's Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The northern Ohio parents of a United States Navy corpsman who was killed during a bombing attack in Kabul during evacuations from Afghanistan apparently tried to make a drastic and touching move to fill the family void of the late son.

According to Navy Times, a military-based reporting publication, Soviak’s parents attempted to adopt, if possible, a young Afghan boy that their son was seen holding in one of the last known photos taken before the 22-year-old’s death.

The boy’s parents were reportedly killed during the recent turmoil in Afghanistan.

RESOLVED: Thank you all for the help. For Doc Soviak I have permission from Doc’s Soviak mother to post this and...

Posted by Thomas Praxedes on Sunday, September 5, 2021

Workers with the social welfare agency UNICEF identified the boy, according to Navy Times. Eventually, the boy was reunited with a legal guardian, meaning the Soviak family could not pursue adoption.

Soviak, the Petty Officer 3rd Class who was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart medal for his brave actions in service, was one of 13 U.S. service members who was killed during the Aug. 26 attack.

The remains of the Berlin Heights native were flown back to Northeast Ohio earlier in September with an emotional procession to his hometown immediately following the arrival.

