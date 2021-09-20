2 Strong 4 Bullies
Over 70 shell casings recovered at homicide scene on Cleveland’s East side

FILE
FILE(123RF)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is dead and another was injured during a shooting in Cleveland on Saturday night.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, officers responded to East 102nd Street just before 9 p.m. on Sept. 18 for reports of shots fired in the neighborhood.

First responders found a 27-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his back. He was taken to University Hospitals and later pronounced dead.

A second victim, identified as a 36-year-old woman, who also found shot nearby. She was taken to an area hospital and treated for gunshot wounds to her head and thigh.

Detectives believe the female victim’s two daughters were involved in an earlier incident with two other girls that eventually turned physical.

The two unidentified girls left and later returned with the 27-year-old man returned to the victim’s house and began shooting into the air, according to Cleveland police.

Other people also began shooting, police said. At one point, the man, woman, and multiple homes in the area were all struck by gunfire.

According to investigators, approximately 73 shell casings and multiple weapons were collected as evidence.

Several individuals were interviewed at the scene. One male was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

Cleveland police are continuing the investigation.

