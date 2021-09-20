2 Strong 4 Bullies
Supreme Court to hear Mississippi abortion case oral arguments Dec. 1

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on a Mississippi abortion restriction Dec. 1.
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on a Mississippi abortion restriction Dec. 1.(Source: CNN/file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on a noteworthy abortion case in December.

The high court released its arguments calendar on Monday, and the Mississippi case, Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Org., will be heard Dec. 1.

The Mississippi case will consider whether pre-viability restrictions on abortion are unconstitutional.

The 2018 law allows abortions after 15 weeks only in medical emergencies or if the fetus has a severe abnormality. It makes no exception for rape or incest and punishes doctors who do not follow its guidelines.

Two federal courts have already blocked the Mississippi law.

The justices deliberated for months about whether to take up the dispute.

It’s considered the most important set of abortion-related oral arguments the court has heard since 1992, when the Supreme Court reaffirmed the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy with the case of Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

It comes at a time when some states are putting up barriers to abortion access.

A Texas law was allowed to go into effect earlier this month, pending appeal, that restricts abortion access after six weeks.

Abortion has been legal in the U.S. since Roe v. Wade in 1973.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

