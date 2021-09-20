2 Strong 4 Bullies
TSA finds 2 guns in carry-on luggage at Cleveland Hopkins airport in less than a week

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Transportation Security Administration officers found two handguns in travelers’ carry-on luggage in the last week, according to a TSA media release.

On Thursday evening, officers found a loaded 9mm Glock with nine rounds in the magazine in a female passenger’s carryon during a routine X-ray screening, the release said.

The passenger, who has a concealed carry permit, told officers she was switching purses and forgot the firearm was in her bag.

On Monday, another passenger apparently forgot his gun was in his bag when he attempted to pass through the TSA PreCheck screening, TSA said.

An officer found an unloaded Cobra CB 38 in his bag.

The passenger also had a concealed carry permit and the weapon’s external safety was engaged, the release said.

Both weapons were confiscated.

Passengers who bring guns to an airport checkpoint can face civil penalties and can lose TSA PreCheck privileges for a period of time, the release said.

This is the 16th and 17th firearms found at the airport this year, according to TSA.

Last year, officers found a total of 18.

It is possible to legally travel with firearms.

The TSA posts instructions on how to properly do so on its website.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

