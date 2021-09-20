Woman turns herself in for shooting inside Akron bar

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman wanted for shooting another woman inside a “troubled bar” this past July, turned herself into Akron police.

According to officers, Cassiopea Nelson surrendered on Sept. 15.

Nelson is charged with felonious assault for the shooting inside the Sky Lounge in the 400 block of E. South Street on July 31.

A 27-year-old woman was shot in the chest around 3:16 a.m. and was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital in critical condition.

Akron police released the below surveillance picture the day after the shooting.

Woman accused in shooting inside the Sky Lounge on July 31, 2021. (Source: Akron Police Department)

Nelson is now locked up in the Summit County Jail.

The efforts to shut the Sky Lounge began several weeks before the shooting, due to a number of criminal complaints.

Data from Akron Police showed officers have responded to the Sky Lounge at least 34 times since May.

