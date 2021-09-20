2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Woman turns herself in for shooting inside Akron bar

Cassiopea Nelson (Source: Akron police)
Cassiopea Nelson (Source: Akron police)((Source: Akron police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman wanted for shooting another woman inside a “troubled bar” this past July, turned herself into Akron police.

According to officers, Cassiopea Nelson surrendered on Sept. 15.

Nelson is charged with felonious assault for the shooting inside the Sky Lounge in the 400 block of E. South Street on July 31.

A 27-year-old woman was shot in the chest around 3:16 a.m. and was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital in critical condition.

Akron police released the below surveillance picture the day after the shooting.

Woman accused in shooting inside the Sky Lounge on July 31, 2021.
Woman accused in shooting inside the Sky Lounge on July 31, 2021.(Source: Akron Police Department)

Nelson is now locked up in the Summit County Jail.

The efforts to shut the Sky Lounge began several weeks before the shooting, due to a number of criminal complaints.

Data from Akron Police showed officers have responded to the Sky Lounge at least 34 times since May.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex

Latest News

James Zastawnik, Barbara Blatnik
Cleveland man waiting to stand trial for 1987 murder, dies while out on bond
(Source: Akron police)
Driver carjacked at Akron gas station
I-90 crash scene
I-90 east closed in Bratenahl due to fatal crash
Baker Mayfield's cleats
Baker Mayfield’s cleats honor fallen US Navy sailor Maxton Soviak ahead of Cleveland Browns game