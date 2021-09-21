2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 First Alert Weather Day: Widespread heavy rain on Wednesday; major cool down by mid-week

By Kelly Dobeck
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front is tracking towards the area today.

This will bring drizzle and a few showers during the day.

It will be warm and muggy with highs around 80 degrees.

The front arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday and will stall out over the area.

This will create waves of rain that will be heavy at times.

The heaviest rain will fall overnight into early Wednesday morning.

The entire area is expected to see 2-4″ of rain, with isolated higher amounts.

The highest amounts of rain are expected early Wednesday morning, especially west of 71.

Flooding will be a big concern throughout the day.

Winds will also be strong, gusting up to 40 MPH along the lakeshore. With the soggy conditions, this could lead to sporadic tree damage and even a few power outages.

Lake effect rain showers remain in the forecast Thursday, with much cooler air moving in.

Highs Thursday will only be in the low 60s.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

