2 men sentenced in connection to 2020 murder of fashion model in Euclid

Left to right: Curtis Gatheright, Daylonta Jones
Left to right: Curtis Gatheright, Daylonta Jones(Source: Provided to WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The two men who pleaded guilty in August in connection to the deadly shooting a fashion model in Euclid faced a Cuyahoga County judge for sentencing on Tuesday afternoon.

Both Curtis Gatheright and Daylonta Jones were convicted on various charges, including aggravated murder, felonious assault, and involuntary manslaughter.

According to investigators, Gatheright and Jones shot 34-year-old Shalaymiah Moore in October 2020 on Lakeshore Boulevard in Euclid.

The two suspects approached Moore’s car during a robbery attempt. She attempted to drive away, but was shot in the back. She was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

“This victim was a wonderful mom, daughter, and friend to many in our community,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.

This story will be updated.

