2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Butler County Sheriff: Office won’t act as ‘vaccine police’ to enforce mandates

The sheriff said his stance on vaccine mandates is the same as a mask mandate.
The sheriff said his stance on vaccine mandates is the same as a mask mandate.(KNOE)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones says his office will not enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Even though Butler County does not have vaccine mandate, Jones says there is concern if he will enforce them.

Sheriff Jones says the sheriff’s office is “not the vaccine police.” He used similar language regarding mask mandates, saying the sheriff’s office was not the “mask police.”

“The sheriff’s office will not be going door to door and we will certainly not be checking vaccine cards before you enter a restaurant or any other establishment for that matter,” a press release from the sheriff reads.

Sheriff Jones, who is vaccinated, says getting the vaccine is a decision people should be able to make on their own.

If someone does not want the vaccine, he says that is their right.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

Health experts expect the FDA to make a decision on boosters for the general population in the...
COVID-19 boosters under consideration as hospitals overwhelmed
Ohio reports highest single-day spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations since mid-January
FILE
Governor, health leaders address current capacities at Ohio hospitals as COVID-19 Delta surge continues
There are roughly 150 officers in San Jose, California, who are currently unvaccinated or have...
Veteran police officer resigns over California city's vaccine mandate
Health experts predict shots for the age group could be available by the end of October.
US closes in on COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11