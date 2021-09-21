NORTH LAWRENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - Nimble cats can be found leaping onto high surfaces and sitting in small spaces, but one feline may have overestimated how well they could squeeze into a car...

North Lawrence Fire Department said on Monday that their C-shift got a call to the station for a cat stuck inside a car.

Medic-8 arrived on scene and found the cat behind the plastic in the wheel well, NLFD said.

NLFD said after removing some of the parts, the feline was freed from the car and turned over to their owner unharmed.

“Another cat-astrophe avoided!” the pun-loving fire department joked.

NLFD said, “Sometimes it’s more than medical calls and fires. We’re always happy to assist our residents.”

‘Cat-astrophe’ avoided after North Lawrence medics rescue feline struck in car (North Lawrence Fire Department)

