Cleveland Bishop Anthony Pilla dies at 88

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bishop Anthony M. Pilla, a native Clevelander who served as the city’s ninth Catholic bishop, has died, according to the Diocese of Cleveland.

He was 88.

Pilla died peacefully at his private residence Tuesday morning, wrote Bishop Edward C. Malesic, who is Cleveland’s current bishop.

“In my short time as the bishop of Cleveland I came to know Bishop Pilla as a very warm, kind-hearted and deeply faithful shepherd, always dedicated to the people of the diocese,” Malesic wrote. “Please join me in offering prayers for Bishop Pilla and his family. May Bishop Pilla rest in the peace of Christ.”

Pilla served as bishop for a quarter-century from 1981 to 2006 after being named bishop by Pope John Paul II, according to the diocese.

Born in Cleveland in 1932, Pilla attended Cathedral Latin High School and graduated from Borromeo College in Wickliffe in 1955.

He graduated from Saint Mary Seminary in Cleveland four years later.

During his long career, he was active in the National Conference of Catholic Bishops and served on the Pontifical Commission for the Cultural Heritage of the Church, according to the diocese.

Pilla retired in 2006.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

